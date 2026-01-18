Yogi Participates In PM Awas Yojana Urban 2.0 DFT Program In Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the Direct Fund Transfer programme under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban 2.0 in Lucknow. The initiative aims to provide financial assistance directly to beneficiaries, strengthening affordable housing efforts and ensuring transparent delivery of government welfare schemes.

