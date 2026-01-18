403
Xi welcomes “turnaround” in ties with Canada
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping has hailed a “turnaround” in ties with Canada after meeting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Beijing, marking the first direct talks between leaders of the two nations in eight years.
During his 2025 election campaign, Carney had described China as Canada’s top security threat. However, tensions with the US have influenced a shift in Ottawa’s approach. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly suggested Canada could become the 51st US state, also imposed substantial tariffs, accusing Canada of taking advantage of the United States.
Following the talks, Carney stated, “Together we can build on the best of what this relationship has been in the past to create a new one adapted to new global realities.” He suggested that agriculture, energy, and finance should serve as “the foundation of our new strategic partnership.” Xi echoed the sentiment, noting that Beijing and Ottawa had engaged in “in-depth discussions on resuming cooperation” and achieved positive outcomes.
During Carney’s visit, both sides signed an initial agreement reducing tariffs on electric vehicles and canola seeds, while pledging to further relax trade barriers. Canada will now allow up to 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles to enter the country at a tariff of 6.1%, down from the previous 100% duty imposed in 2023 under then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Relations between Canada and China had deteriorated in 2018 after Ottawa arrested the CFO of Chinese tech company Huawei on a US warrant. In retaliation, Beijing detained two Canadian citizens on espionage charges. The episode was followed by reciprocal tariffs and accusations of election interference, which China dismissed as “ridiculous.”
