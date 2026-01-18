Prime Minister Carney Meets With Amir Of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CANADA, January 18 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Amir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha, during the first-ever visit by a Canadian Prime Minister to Qatar.

Prime Minister Carney thanked His Highness for the warm welcome and hospitality. The leaders discussed the growing Canada-Qatar strategic partnership, with immense potential and opportunities to deepen diplomatic, security, development, cultural, and economic ties. Prime Minister Carney underscored Canada's strengths in development, education, resources, manufacturing, and health, and its unparalleled investment potential in areas of shared interest.

The Prime Minister recognised His Highness' leadership in promoting global peace and stability, particularly in the Middle East, and emphasised Canada's gratitude for the many times Qatar has provided consular and diplomatic assistance.

The Prime Minister extended an invitation to His Highness to visit Canada in the coming year. The leaders welcomed this highly positive visit and agreed to remain in close contact.

