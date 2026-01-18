Republic Day Rehearsals: Traffic Restrictions In Place In Chennai From Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 18 (IANS) The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced extensive traffic diversions and road closures in connection with Republic Day celebrations scheduled for January 26.

As part of the preparations, full-dress rehearsals will be held on January 19, 21 and 23, resulting in traffic restrictions for four days, including Republic Day. According to the Greater Chennai Traffic Police, Kamarajar Salai will remain closed to all vehicular traffic from 6 a.m. onwards on rehearsal days and on January 26.

The restricted stretch extends from the Gandhi Statue to the War Memorial and will remain closed until the completion of rehearsals or the main function, tentatively till 9.30 a.m. Commercial vehicles coming from Adyar and proceeding towards Parrys Corner via Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Greenways Point.

They will be routed through R.K. Mutt Road, Thiruvenkadam Street, Devanathan Street, St. Mary's Road, Venkatesa Agragaram Road, Dr. Ranga Road, East Abiramapuram First Road, Ramachandra Rao Road, Luz Avenue-Amirthanjan Junction, P.S. Sivasamy Salai, Nilgiris Point, Music Academy, TTK Road, Gowdia Mutt Road, Royapettah High Road, Government Royapettah Hospital (GRH), Tower Clock, GP Road and Anna Salai to reach Broadway.

All other vehicles, including MTC buses from Adyar heading towards Parrys Corner, will be diverted at the Gandhi Statue towards R.K. Salai, Nilgiris Point, Music Academy, TTK Road, Gowdia Mutt Road, Royapettah High Road, GRH, Tower Clock, GP Road and Anna Salai.

Vehicles coming from Mylapore and Dr. Radhakrishnan Road at Royapettah I Point will face compulsory left turns for MTC buses towards Nilgiris Point, Music Academy and TTK Road. Other vehicles may take left or right turns to reach their destinations.

Further restrictions include complete closure beyond Dr. Natesan Road-Avvai Shanmugam Salai Junction, Dr. Besant Road-Dr. Kamarajar Salai Junction, Bharathi Salai-Bells Road Junction and Wallajah Road-Bells Road Junction, with vehicles diverted via Ice House Junction or Bells Road, as applicable.

The Anna Square Bus Terminus will be temporarily shifted to Chintadripet Railway Station. Vehicles from Parrys Corner towards Adyar will be diverted at RBI Subway (North) through Raja Annamalai Mandram, Anna Salai and Royapettah routes.

Flag Staff House Road towards War Memorial will be completely restricted. Motorists are advised to plan their travel in advance and cooperate with traffic personnel during the restriction period.