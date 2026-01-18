403
Guterres celebrates launch of global marine biodiversity treaty
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday welcomed the “historic” entry into force of the Agreement on Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction.
“Today marks a watershed moment for the ocean,” Guterres said in a video message marking the agreement’s activation on January 17. He described it as “a historic achievement — for people and planet; for international cooperation and the United Nations.”
The treaty creates the first legal framework for conserving and sustainably using marine biodiversity in the two-thirds of the ocean that lies beyond national boundaries. It also sets “binding global rules” for the fair sharing of benefits derived from marine genetic resources.
Guterres stressed that, amid accelerating crises such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution, the agreement addresses a critical governance gap and helps ensure a resilient and productive ocean for all. He urged all countries to join the treaty and called for its rapid and universal implementation.
Negotiations for the agreement began in 2004, and it was adopted by consensus in June 2023.
