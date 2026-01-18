403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US deploys minimum of one aircraft carrier to Mideast
(MENAFN) The United States has sent at least one aircraft carrier to the Middle East, according to reports citing anonymous military sources, following a series of pointed warnings from President Donald Trump toward Iran.
Iran has experienced widespread protests since late December, driven by public frustration over surging inflation and a sharp drop in the value of the rial. These demonstrations have frequently escalated into clashes with security forces, reportedly resulting in hundreds of deaths, with Tehran attributing the unrest to US and Israeli interference.
Sources indicate that the carrier heading to the region could be the USS Abraham Lincoln or one of two other carriers that departed Norfolk and San Diego earlier this week. Current US naval assets in the area reportedly include three destroyers and three Littoral Combat Ships.
Officials also suggest that Washington may bolster its presence near Iran with additional air and ground strike units, along with missile defense systems, over the coming days. Anonymous sources described this effort as “setting the force,” intended to enable “offensive” military operations if the president chooses to act.
Further reports indicate that Trump is contemplating a rapid, decisive strike against Iran rather than a prolonged military engagement. However, with advisers unable to ensure that such action would immediately topple the Iranian government, the president has so far refrained from issuing orders.
Media accounts also suggest that several Gulf countries have privately urged Trump against launching attacks, citing concerns about wider regional instability and potential disruptions to global oil markets.
Iran has experienced widespread protests since late December, driven by public frustration over surging inflation and a sharp drop in the value of the rial. These demonstrations have frequently escalated into clashes with security forces, reportedly resulting in hundreds of deaths, with Tehran attributing the unrest to US and Israeli interference.
Sources indicate that the carrier heading to the region could be the USS Abraham Lincoln or one of two other carriers that departed Norfolk and San Diego earlier this week. Current US naval assets in the area reportedly include three destroyers and three Littoral Combat Ships.
Officials also suggest that Washington may bolster its presence near Iran with additional air and ground strike units, along with missile defense systems, over the coming days. Anonymous sources described this effort as “setting the force,” intended to enable “offensive” military operations if the president chooses to act.
Further reports indicate that Trump is contemplating a rapid, decisive strike against Iran rather than a prolonged military engagement. However, with advisers unable to ensure that such action would immediately topple the Iranian government, the president has so far refrained from issuing orders.
Media accounts also suggest that several Gulf countries have privately urged Trump against launching attacks, citing concerns about wider regional instability and potential disruptions to global oil markets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment