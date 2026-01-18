403
US DOJ opens criminal probe into Minnesota Governor
(MENAFN) The US Department of Justice has launched a criminal investigation into Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, with a federal grand jury issuing subpoenas as part of the inquiry, according to reports citing sources familiar with the case.
The probe centers on allegations that Walz, Frey, and other officials conspired to obstruct federal immigration agents deployed to the state under US President Donald Trump’s intensified crackdown on illegal immigration. Since early last week, nearly 3,000 federal agents have been sent to Minnesota, prompting widespread protests in Minneapolis over the increased enforcement in the state’s largest city. Trump initiated the campaign after returning to the White House in January 2025, promising the largest deportation effort in US history.
Tensions intensified after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent fatally shot a local resident, Renee Good, sparking daily demonstrations that have spread beyond Minnesota. Both Walz and Frey have openly criticized the federal presence, with the mayor telling agents to “get the f**k out of Minneapolis.”
Walz, who was the 2024 Democratic vice-presidential nominee alongside Kamala Harris, accused the federal government of “weaponizing the justice system and threatening political opponents,” calling it a “dangerous, authoritarian tactic.” He added, “The only person not being investigated for the shooting of Renee Good is the federal agent who shot her.”
Frey described the DOJ probe as an attempt to intimidate him for “standing up for Minneapolis, our local law enforcement, and our residents against the chaos and danger this administration has brought to our streets.”
In parallel, Minnesota and the cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration this week, claiming the immigration operation amounts to a “federal invasion” and alleging that federal authorities are violating the Tenth Amendment, which protects states’ rights.
