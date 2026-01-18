How A Bengaluru-Based Terror Accused Allegedly Planned To Topple India's Government

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has alleged that Shama Parveen, an alleged Al-Qaeda member arrested in Bengaluru last year, was part of a larger conspiracy to overthrow India's democratically elected government through an armed rebellion and impose Sharia law in the country. These revelations form part of a detailed chargesheet filed by the NIA, which outlines how radical ideology was allegedly spread among Indian youth through social media platforms to further the agenda of the banned terror outfit.

Chargesheet Filed Against Five Suspected Al-Qaeda Operatives

On Saturday, the NIA filed a chargesheet before a special court in Ahmedabad against five accused linked to the case. Those named include Mohammed Fardeen, Qureshi Saifullah, Mohammed Faiq, Zeeshan Ali, and Shama Parveen.

According to the agency, the accused extensively used online platforms to radicalise young people and recruit them into the Al-Qaeda terror network. The chargesheet states that digital devices, extremist literature, and weapons, including swords and semi-automatic pistols, were seized during searches, strengthening the prosecution's case.

What The Chargesheet Reveals?

The NIA has accused the group of actively propagating the anti-India ideology of the banned terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda through social media channels. Investigators allege that the accused not only glorified terrorism but also openly called for an armed uprising against the Indian government, with the ultimate objective of establishing Sharia law in the country.

Role Of Shama Parveen In The Conspiracy

The chargesheet notes that following the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor, Shama Parveen allegedly participated in meetings linked to terrorist networks. She is accused of sharing videos and digital content promoting Al-Qaeda's ideology on her social media accounts.

The NIA further stated that Shama was in contact with a Pakistani national named Sumer Ali, with whom she allegedly shared banned extremist literature. Investigators claim that multiple Pakistani phone numbers were recovered from her mobile phone during forensic analysis.

Arrest In Bengaluru

Shama Parveen was taken into custody on 29 July last year after the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) conducted a raid at a house in R.T. Nagar, Bengaluru. Following preliminary interrogation, she was formally arrested on 30 July and later transferred to Gujarat for further investigation.

Who Is Shama Parveen?



Shama Parveen Ansari (30) is a native of Jharkhand and had been residing in Bengaluru for the past three years.

She is accused of playing a key role in radicalising youth to expand the Al-Qaeda terror network in India.

Investigators allege that she circulated extremist messages, speeches, and anti-India propaganda through Facebook and Instagram. Gujarat ATS officials arrested her from a flat in Hebbal, Bengaluru, in July 2023.