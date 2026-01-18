Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Modi's Delightful Meet-Up With Gen-Z In Malda WATCH


2026-01-18 08:11:15
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared glimpses of his special interaction with Gen-Z in Malda, calling it a meeting that linked the nation's future with its leadership. He said the dialogue reflected confidence, clarity and the shared dream of building a developed India.

AsiaNet News

