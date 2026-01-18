Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Finale: Wikipedia Announces Gilli Nata As Winner Before Official Reveal

Fans are buzzing as Wikipedia prematurely lists Gilli Nata as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 12 before the official announcement. The finale airs today from Jolly-wood Studio Bidadi, with police deployed to manage growing crowds.

The BBK finale airs today from 6 pm, but the excitement among fans has reached a fever pitch after Wikipedia reportedly listed the winner's name ahead of the official announcement.

This premature reveal has caused a stir on social media, with viewers expressing shock, curiosity, and speculation about the authenticity of the information.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting the live finale to see if the Wikipedia listing matches the actual winner.

A Google search for 'Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12' now leads to Wikipedia, which has reportedly named a winner before the official announcement. Since Wikipedia pages can be edited by the public, the listing may not be accurate, but it has sparked curiosity and debate among fans eagerly following the show.

Wikipedia's page now lists Gilli Nata as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12, with Rakshitha Shetty as the runner-up. Earlier, the page had shown Rakshitha as the winner, but fans are now sharing screenshots displaying Gilli's name.

The frequent changes on the editable platform have sparked speculation and discussions among viewers ahead of the finale.

The finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 are Gilli Nata, Rakshitha Shetty, Ashwini Gowda, Mutant Raghu, Kavya Shaiva, and Dhanush.

Reports suggest that the top three contestants are Gilli, Rakshitha, and Ashwini, sparking excitement and speculation among fans ahead of the grand finale.

The Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 finale is being held today at Jolly-wood Studio in Bidadi. With excitement building among fans, many have put up banners around the studio. Authorities have deployed police personnel as a precautionary measure to manage the growing crowds and ensure safety during the live event.