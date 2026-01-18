IND Vs NZ, 3Rd ODI: Daryl Mitchell Becomes 'New Travis Head' For India With Another Stunning Century

New Zealand middle-order batter Daryl Mitchell delivered yet another masterclass performance in the third and final ODI of the series against Team India at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday, January 18.

Putting into bat first by India skipper Shubman Gill, New Zealand were left in a position of reeling, collapsing to 58/3 in 12.1 overs. However, the visitors' batting was revived by Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips (106), who shared a crucial 219-run partnership for the fourth wicket, taking the Kiwis past the 250-run mark while putting back the pressure on Indian bowlers, who struggled to contain the flow of runs.

However, Daryl Mitchell stole the spotlight with his consistent performance on Indian soil and continued his purple patch by scoring yet another ODI century against Team India, his overall ninth ODI ton, using a mix of controlled aggression and smart batting to lift New Zealand from early trouble and anchor a massive total on the board.

Daryl Mitchell's Unreal Consistency in ODI Series vs India

Daryl Mitchell has had a remarkable tour of India in the ongoing ODI series, as his consistent performance became one of the talking points of the series, with three consecutive 50+ scores, including two centuries, highlighting his ability to adapt to his conditions, read the game brilliantly, and repeatedly dominate India's bowling attack.

In the series opener at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, Mitchell played a brilliant knock of 84 off 71 balls to guide New Zealand to 300/8, but his effort went in vain as Team India chased down the 301-run target in 49 overs. However, the 34-year-old made a strong comeback with an unbeaten 131-run knock to chase down the 286-run target in the second ODI at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, helping the Kiwis level the series 1-1.

Daryl Mitchell – Back-to-back centuries vs India Daryl Mitchell's performances in the India vs New Zealand ODI series 2026 have been outstanding:1. 84 (71)2. 131* (117)3. 137 (131)Daryl Mitchell has once again proved why he is one of New Zealand's most important ODI... twitter/mOPw3wuUgP

- Sonu (@Cricket_live247) January 18, 2026

The veteran New Zealand batter carried on his momentum into the series finale in Indore, where he played a brilliant knock of 137 off 131 balls, including 15 fours and two sixes, at a strike rate of 104.58. Daryl Mitchell's stay at the crease and his partnership with Glenn Phillips were posing a serious threat to India's bowling attack, as the duo dominated proceedings with clinical shot selection and relentless intent, and kept New Zealand in complete control of the innings.

Another special knock from Daryl Mitchell #INDvNZ | BCCI twitter/AT4jL5Okg1

- BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 18, 2026

In the three-match ODI series against Team India, Daryl Mitchell has amassed 352 runs, including two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 176.00. The New Zealand middle-order batter has already been the backbone of the Kiwis' batting in the series, consistently anchoring innings and turning challenging situations into match-defining performances.

'The New Travis Head for India'

Daryl Mitchell's remarkable consistency in the ODI series against Team India has left the fans in awe, as the New Zealand middle-order batter's performance has become a serious threat to India's bowling attack.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts reacted with amazement and admiration, with fans comparing him to Australia batter Travis Head, lauding his ability to dominate India's bowling and stay calm under pressure. Many called New Zealand middle order batter more 'dangerous' than Travis Head, while praising his 'unstoppable' run of form in the series.

Daryl Mitchell is slowly becoming the new Travis Head for India @ashwinravi99 twitter/p9qz9DKlT8

- GuruOnX (@BhaiyonKaGuru) January 18, 2026

Hindi commentators tried very hard to get him out in the 90s, but if you have ability within yourself, no negativity can stop you Mitchell and Travis head have some personal problems with India twitter/iRnK0qbWpg

- Amar (@KUNGFU_PANDYA_0) January 18, 2026

If you thinking Travis head is the biggest nightmare for India then ladies and gentleman meet Daryl Mitchell #INDvsNZ twitter/uoZzNWdKKk

- Yash MSdian ️ (@itzyash07) January 18, 2026

Daryl Mitchell vs India in last 6 ODIs:- 130- 134- 17- 63- 84- 131Congratulations Daryl Mitchell, for joining the "Travis Head gang of performers against Team India"! twitter/dZu2mpq6ZU

- TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) January 14, 2026

Daryl mitchell looks even more dangerous than travis head right now, head plays aggressively in every situation but daryl mitchell reads the pitch and plays according to the match situation

- Kevin (@imkevin149) January 18, 2026

Daryl Mitchell is turning into the new Travis Head against India. Welcome to the club of batsmen who perform everytime against InDIa twitter/v1jXq7EwWK

- Sharadh Shama Sharma ( Professor ) (@PyaraBetaa) January 18, 2026

Century by Daryl mitchel Looks like that Daryl Mitchell has become a more dangerous player for India than Travis Head.#INDVSNZODI twitter/FAIcAMGhOw

- Imran khan (@Mdimran67489918) January 18, 2026

Phele travis head ab Daryl Mitchell kya pata kya problem hai india se #INDvsNZ #DarylMitchell #century twitter/21u2A1w2Km

- Deeeep ⚡ (@XyzAbc1424064) January 18, 2026

No one loves playing against India more than Daryl Mitchell. Absolute class. What a player.

- Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 18, 2026

HUNDRED BY DARYL MITCHELL. - A quality hundred by Mitchell, he's just unstoppable against India. The love affair continues in India. twitter/qvkHTVzNCZ

- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 18, 2026

Daryl Mitchell in India Vs India in the last 4 ODIs:- 130 (127). - 134 (119). - 84 (71). - 131* (117). - 137 (131). 610 RUNS BY MITCHELL IN JUST 5 INNINGS. twitter/CJ6UpGw969

- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 18, 2026

Daryl Mitchell-Mr. Consistent 84. 134*. Now another century his last 8 ODI innings, he's crossed fifty 6 times 3 of them into centuries a ridiculous 300* in this series here's the bigger picture's now the second player after AB de Villiers... twitter/XHIm9nqXuU

- Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) January 18, 2026

Daryl Mitchell has a great ODI record against Team India on Indian soil, amassing 650 runs, including 4 centuries and a fifty, at an impressive average of 92.85 and a strike rate of 106.38 in 8 matches. Overall in his ODI career, New Zealand batter has aggregated 2690 runs, including nine centuries and 12 fifties, at an average of 58.47 in 59 matches.

Meanwhile, Daryl Mitchell is set to dethrone Virat Kohli from the top spot of the ODI rankings as his phenomenal run of form in India, including three consecutive 50+ scores in the series, has put him on the brink of becoming the world's No. 1 ODI batter.