7 Best Fruit Combos Rich In Iron And Vitamin C For Anemia Prevention

Anemia occurs when the body has low iron levels. Let's get to know some fruit combos rich in iron and vitamin C that people with anemia should eat.

Pomegranate contains iron. Similarly, the vitamin C in guava helps absorb iron. So, you can eat pomegranate and guava together.

The vitamin C in oranges helps absorb the iron from dates.

You get 1.9 mg of iron from 100 grams of raisins. The vitamin C in kiwi helps absorb the iron.

100 grams of figs contain 0.2 mg of iron. Strawberries have vitamin C. So, you can eat them together.

Black grapes contain iron. Gooseberries have vitamin C. So, you can eat them together.

Since watermelon has iron, adding vitamin C-rich lemon juice can help increase iron absorption.

100 grams of prunes contain 0.93 mg of iron. Pineapple contains vitamin C. So, you can eat them together.