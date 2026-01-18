403
European News In Brief (January 18, 2026)
(MENAFN- PRovoke) PARIS -Ubisoft has appointed Valentine Piedelievre-Eman as chief communications officer. Piedelievre-Eman will lead development and implementation of Ubisoft's global communications and corporate brand strategy, She will report to Cécile Russeil, executive vice president in charge of communications, corporate affairs, DIA, human resources and legal, and will work closely with Ubisoft's executive leadership and teams around the world. Prior to joining Ubisoft, Piedelievre-Eman was vice president of corporate communications for Western Europe and Africa at Warner Bros. Discovery. She has also held senior communications roles at Expleo, SAP, and the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
BRUSSELS-APCO has named Tzveta Dryanovska as head of its technology team in Brussels. In addition, the firm's competition and M&A practice has added senior advisors Per Hellstrom, Luca Polizzi and Nick Woodrow. Prior to joining APCO, Dryanovska was communications officer at NATO DIANA (Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic), managing European and UK media engagement. She previously spearheaded EU and UK tech public affairs practices where she led high-stakes campaigns for clients including the Coalition for App Fairness, Spotify, Palo Alto Networks, Lenovo and Ava Labs. Polizzi is a science, energy and climate diplomacy expert; Hellstrom brings extensive experience in EU competition law, having served as a senior official at the European Commission's Directorate-General for Competition' Woodrow previoualy led the competition law team at Vodafone Group.
AMSTERDAM-The Magnum Ice Cream Company has appointed Victoria McKenzie-Gould, most recently director of corporate affairs for UK retail giant Marks & Spencer, as head of its global corporate affairs function following its spin-off from Unilever in December. McKenzie-Gould will report to chief executive Peter ter Kulve and serve ib the executive leadership team. She had worked with Marks & Spencer since 2019, and earlier held communications roles at Britvic and Tesco as well as spending two years as a special advisor to then-Prime Minister Tony Blair.
HERZOGENAURACH-Sports company PUMA has appointed Anne Putz (pictured) as senior director corporate communications. She will lead external and internal corporate communications and act as the company's spokesperson, reporting directly to CEO Arthur Hoeld. Putz has more than 25 years of experience with companies including adidas, neckermann, logistics company GLS, technology group GEA, and most recently Heraeus Precious Metals. She began her career as a journalist at the Bloomberg news wire.
VIENNA-Austrian Airlines has named Sofia Cantele as board advisor international & government affairs. She will represent the airline in political matters and evaluate regulatory developments, and will serve as an interface with political interest groups. She succeeds Walter Reimann, who is retiring after 37 years of service. Cantele has more than 10 years of experience in strategy, corporate and government affairs, communications, and stakeholder engagement. She began her career at Austrian Airlines, where she worked in aviation policy and later moved into consulting, before most recently working for Eli Lilly Austria, leading external and governmental affairs.
BERLIN-Wolfgang Buechner has rejoined MSL Germany as senior advisor. Buechner, who most recently served as deputy government spokesperson in the traffic light coalition (the Scholz cabinet), will advise MSL clients with a focus on corporate and crisis communications. He previously worked for MSL Germany as a senior advisor and prior to that held several senior positions in journalism as editor-in-chief of the Deutsche Presse-Agentur (German Press Agency, dpa), editor-in-chief of Spiegel and Spiegel Online, chief content officer of the Madsack Mediengruppe, editor-in-chief and managing director of the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) and managing director of the Blick Group of the Swiss media group Ringier.
HAMBURG-Life sciences company Evotec has appointed Sarah Fakih as executive vice president, head of global communications and investor relations, reporting directly to CEO Christian Wojczewski. Fakih will bring together both communications and investor relations teams to strengthen alignment, clarity and engagement across stakeholders. She brings more than 15 years of experience in life sciences and has held senior roles at companies including Qiagen, MorphoSys, and most recently CureVac.
BAD VILBEL-German consumer health and pharma company STADA has named global head of communications Frank Staud to an additional role as head of global government affairs. Staud has been a member of the extended management board, the company's executive committee, since 2017, during which time he has modernized and restructured the company's communications.
