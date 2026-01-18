Leaders Of Finland, Norway Respond To US Tariff Threats

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he stated this on the social media platform X.

Stubb emphasized that among allies, problems are best resolved through discussion rather than pressure.

"Strengthening Arctic security together with allies is very important for Finland. This is also the purpose of the Danish-led and allied-coordinated action in Greenland," Stubb wrote.

He assured that European countries are united and noted that they emphasize the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty and support Denmark and Greenland.

"Dialogue with the United States continues. Tariffs would undermine the transatlantic relationship and risk a dangerous downward spiral," Stubb wrote.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store stressed that there is no place for threats among allies.

"...Norway's position is firm: Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. Norway fully supports the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Denmark. There is broad agreement in NATO on the need to strengthen security in the Arctic, including in Greenland," Store wrote on the social media platform X.

As Ukrinform reported, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the introduction of tariffs starting February 1 against Denmark, the United Kingdom, Norway, France, Germany, Finland, and the Netherlands if they oppose America's acquisition of Greenland.

EU ambassadors are set to convene for an extraordinary meeting on January 18 in connection with Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs against a number of European countries.