US Invasion Of Greenland Will Make Putin Happy Sanchez

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Sanchez stated this in an interview with the newspaper La Vanguardia, Reuters reports, according to Ukrinform.

Sanchez believes that any military action by the United States against Greenland would harm NATO and legitimize Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"If we focus on Greenland, I have to say that a U.S. invasion of that territory would make Vladimir Putin the happiest man in the world. Why? Because it would legitimize his attempted invasion of Ukraine," Sanchez emphasized.

He added that the use of force by the United States would be a "death knell" to NATO, while in that case Putin would be "doubly happy."

It is noted that U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly stressed that he would agree to nothing less than ownership of Greenland, which is an autonomous territory of Denmark. The leaders of Denmark and Greenland insist that the island is not for sale and does not want to be part of the United States.

As Ukrinform reported, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the introduction of tariffs starting February 1 against Denmark, the United Kingdom, Norway, France, Germany, Finland, and the Netherlands if they oppose America's acquisition of Greenland.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, said that the current dispute between the Donald Trump administration in the United States and EU countries over the issue of Greenland's status could distract partners from efforts to establish peace in Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine