SpaceX Crew-11 Lands on Earth Following Medical Emergency
(MENAFN) A multinational team of astronauts aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule touched down Thursday following an abbreviated mission aboard the International Space Station, Roscosmos confirmed.
The four-person Crew-11 mission—comprising NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, JAXA astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov—completed a water landing near California's coastline after cutting short their ISS deployment.
Roscosmos characterized the truncated six-week orbital mission as fruitful and collaborative in an official release, highlighting completed research activities, facility upkeep, and crew transition procedures.
"It's been a wonderful six weeks of flight together, filled with work, handovers, experiments, station system maintenance, and lots of socializing, friendly jokes, interesting stories, and shared holidays," the statement said.
NASA officials revealed that mission controllers initiated the premature return protocol after identifying a "medical concern" affecting an unidentified crew member. The agency declined to elaborate on specifics while emphasizing precautionary measures drove the decision.
Recovery teams successfully retrieved all four crew members following splashdown, with no reported complications during extraction operations.
