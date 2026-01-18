BAU, JAPA Sign Mou To Boost Medical Education, Research Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AL-Salt, Jan. 18 (Petra) -- Al-Balqa Applied University (BAU) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Houston-based Jordanian American Physicians Association (JAPA) in the United States to enhance cooperation in medical education, scientific research, training, and community service.BAU President Ahmad Ajlouni and JAPA President Maen Hussein signed the MoU.Talking at the signing ceremony, Ajlouni said the MoU aligns with the university's vision of expanding "high-quality" international partnerships and leveraging the expertise of "distinguished" Jordanians abroad.Ajlouni noted connection of global medical expertise with the local academic environment "directly" improves quality of education and training.He added that the MoU opens "fresh" opportunities for BAU medical students to get exposed to "advanced" medical practices and strengthens joint scientific research in line with the university's mission and national role.The agreement provides for joint scientific research, specialized seminars and lectures, and the development of shared educational materials to be published through the accredited JAPA Academy platform for continuing medical education.Additionally, the MOu allows BAU medical students to access clinical training opportunities in the United States as part of elective courses, and encourages faculty members to publish research in the association's scientific journal.On its duration and axes, the MoU will take effect for five renewable years, as future activities will be implemented through subsequent agreements and work programs, which would contribute to health, educational, and development goals in Jordan.