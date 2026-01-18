Social Development Ministry, Princess Taghrid Institute Sign Training Agreement

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 18 (Petra) – The Ministry of Social Development and the Princess Taghrid Institute For Development And Training on Sunday signed a cooperation agreement aimed at training and rehabilitating girls and women benefiting from the ministry's care and protection centers.Minister of Social Development Wafaa Bani Mustafa said the agreement, signed by the ministry's Secretary-General Barq Dhamour and the Institute's Director-General Aghadir Jwaihan, outlines several areas of cooperation focused on the rehabilitation of women and girls in the ministry's centers, with an emphasis on their reintegration into society upon leaving the facilities.She said the agreement provides for vocational training that enables beneficiaries to establish small businesses and access the labor market. The cooperation also includes developing the infrastructure of production units in five care and protection centers for girls and women, in addition to transferring knowledge and expertise through training trainers within the centers.Bani Mustafa said the partnership supports the sustainability of economic empowerment activities at the ministry's centers and reflects ongoing cooperation with civil society organizations in implementing social protection programs. She also highlighted the importance of production exhibitions in showcasing and marketing beneficiaries' products.For her part, Jwaihan praised the partnership with the Ministry of Social Development, noting that the agreement aims to implement social projects targeting groups served by the ministry, particularly girls and women in care and protection centers, to enhance their rehabilitation, training, and economic skills.