stc signs training collaboration agreement with Australian University to strengthen future-ready capabilities
(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 18 January 2025: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced the signing of a three-year Training Needs Analysis (TNA) agreement (TNA) with the Australian University (AU) in Kuwait. The collaboration will focus on providing access to internationally recognizes training programs, as well as customized learning solutions to enhance employee engagement and career progression. The initiative aligns with stc ongoing commitment to support and empower its workforce, while encouraging them to progress in their careers by gaining practical and hands-on knowledge and experiences.
The TNA agreement was officially signed during a ceremony attended by senior executives from both parties, including Raed Maree, Chief Human Resources Officer at stc, as well as Sager AlSharhan, Assistant to the President for Support Services at AU. The newly formed partnership between the two parties marks the beginning of a strategic collaboration focused on learning, leadership development and workforce capability building. Through the partnership, stc aims to deliver structured and customized training programs to its employees that align with its business priorities and operations.
The three-year TNA comes as part of stc internal strategy to strengthen its leadership, managerial and professional capabilities across the organization. The collaboration with AU will provide stc’s workforce with access to internationally recognized development programs as part of the Company’s long-term approach to sustainable talent development. Having been awarded the employer of choice title, stc has incorporated employee development as a core pillar in its strategy and culture.
Commenting on the agreement on behalf of stc, Maree said, “As stc continues its transformation journey, investing in our people remains a strategic priority. This agreement reflects our belief that future-ready organizations are built through continuous learning, leadership development, and strong academic partnerships. That is why we believe in the importance of empowering our employees and providing them with the most suitable tools and experiences to assist them in excelling in their careers and achieving higher milestones.”
stc’s collaboration with AU supports its ongoing effort to deliver tailored learning solutions that address the needs of employees across various functions and business areas. The partnership focuses on role-aligned training programs designed to enhance professional capabilities and strengthen overall workforce effectiveness. This agreement is considered one of several initiatives that the Company has launched to support the needs of its workforce.
AlSharhan said, “The signing of the TNA agreement reflects a shared commitment to building capability in a structured and practical way — aligning training with stc’s business priorities and supporting a high-performing workforce. At the Australian University, this is more than just an agreement — it’s the beginning of a partnership built on trust and genuine value. Together, we aim to help stc invest in its people, strengthen leadership at every level, and build the skills essential for the future. We are proud to stand beside stc on this journey — supporting learning that delivers visible impact in daily performance and lasting growth.”
