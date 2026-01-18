403
Iraq Defeat Jordan At 22Nd Asian Handball Championship
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- Iraq's national handball team defeated the Jordan national handball team 26-21 on Sunday in the 22nd Asian Handball Championship, hosted by Kuwait and running through January 29.
The match, the opening fixture of the tournament's fourth day in Group Two, was played at the Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Sports Complex.
Iraq secured their second consecutive victory after edging Jordan 14-11 at halftime before extending the lead in the second half.
Group Two also includes Bahrain national handball team and the China national handball team.
Iraq had earlier defeated China, while Jordan suffered their second straight loss following a previous defeat to Bahrain.
The championship continues with matches opposing South Korea national handball team against Oman national handball team and China against Bahrain. (end)
