Hosts Morocco Face Mane's Senegal For AFCON Glory

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Rabat: The Africa Cup of Nations reaches its climax on Sunday with a showdown between host nation Morocco, looking to win the title for the first time in 50 years, and Sadio Mane's powerful Senegal side.

The final kicks off at 1900 GMT at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, where almost all the 69,000 spectators will be backing Morocco, captained by African player of the year Achraf Hakimi.

The first AFCON ever to start in one year and end in another could be the second in a row to be won by the host nation, with the Atlas Lions aiming to follow in the footsteps of Ivory Coast, crowned champions on home soil in 2024.

Walid Regragui's Morocco have established themselves in recent years as Africa's pre-eminent national team, becoming the first from the continent to reach a World Cup semi-final, in 2022, and climbing to 11th place in the world rankings.

However, they have long been AFCON underachievers, with their only title to date coming in 1976. This will be their first final since 2004, when they lost to Tunisia when Regragui was part of the team.

Senegal, meanwhile, are appearing in their third final in four editions and are targeting a second title to follow their 2022 triumph, when Mane scored the decisive shoot-out penalty against Egypt in Yaounde.

“We dreamed of being here and now we have done it,” Regragui told reporters on Saturday.

He has been under suffocating pressure to deliver the title for the football-mad nation, and would possibly not have kept his job through to the approaching World Cup in North America had he not reached the final.

“I hope this is just the beginning and not our last AFCON final,” he added.

"Big football nations want to be up there on a regular basis. Tomorrow we want to try to make history."

He added: "Senegal will need to be really strong to beat us at home, although they are capable."

Morocco's success over the last four weeks has been based around the attacking threat of Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz, the tournament's top scorer with five goals, and a defense which has conceded only once.

Security concerns

Being at home brings extra pressure, but can also be a huge advantage, and Senegal have complained about the conditions in which they were welcomed to Rabat ahead of the game.

The Lions of Teranga were based in the northern port city of Tangiers until they arrived in Rabat by train on Friday.

The Senegalese Football Federation complained about a "lack of adequate security" for the team's arrival amid a crowd of fans "which put the players and staff at risk".

It also complained about their hotel, the fact that their supporters were given fewer than 3,000 tickets for the final, and about being asked to train at the Moroccan team's base in nearby Sale.

“What happened was not normal,” said Senegal coach Pape Thiaw.

"Given the number there, anything could have happened. My players could have been in danger.

"That kind of thing should not happen between two brother countries."

Mane, a two-time winner of the African player of the year award, said after netting the winner in the semi-final against Egypt that Sunday's game would be his last ever AFCON appearance.

But Thiaw insisted on the eve of the game that the former Liverpool forward may have to rethink that decision.

"I think he made his decision in the heat of the moment and the country does not agree, and I as coach of the national team do not agree," said Thiaw.

"We would like to keep him for as long as possible," added the coach, who is without center-back and captain Kalidou Koulibaly due to suspension.

Off the pitch this edition of Africa's premier sports event has demonstrated that Morocco is determined to be a successful co-host of the 2030 World Cup.

The tournament has been free of the problems that have plagued earlier AFCONs, the stadiums and Pitches have generally been of a high quality and high-speed rail links show a country significantly upgrading its infrastructure.