YSRCP Seeks Impartial Probe Into Dalit Activist's Murder

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Jan 18 (IANS) YSR Congress Party has sought an impartial investigation into the murder of party activist Manda Salman in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district.

The party will submit a formal representation to the Director General of Police, Harish Gupta, on Monday.

A delegation of YSRCP leaders will call on the DGP regarding the murder of a Dalit activist of the party in Pinnelli village in Gurazala constituency.

The party has sought an immediate appointment in this regard. In a letter addressed to the State DGP on Sunday, YSRCP State General Secretary and MLC Lella Appi Reddy stated that Salman, who had been living away from his native village out of fear and had returned only to see his ailing wife, was mercilessly beaten to death with iron rods, reflecting the complete breakdown of law and order in the State.

He said that since the TDP-led coalition government assumed office, Dalits have been left without protection, and YSRCP Dalit activists in particular are living under constant threat.

He said that the party will urge the DGP to ensure a fast-tracked, impartial investigation into the case and take all necessary steps to ensure that those responsible are identified and punished strictly in accordance with the law.

The YSRCP cadres on Saturday staged statewide protests at Dr B.R. Ambedkar statues across all district headquarters, condemning the brutal murder of Salman.

On a call given by the party president and former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, party leaders and SC Cell representatives held dharnas in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu (Narasaraopet), Kurnool, Tirupati (combined Chittoor), YSR Kadapa, and Anantapur districts.

They alleged that constitutional governance has collapsed in Andhra Pradesh and that political killings and attacks on YSRCP workers have become routine.

Leaders said Salman's murder is a direct consequence of the prevailing "Red Book rule," the police collusion, and demanded immediate arrests, suspension of responsible officers, and strict action under the SC/ST Atrocities Act.

"Red Book" is a reference to the book carried by TDP leader and present minister Nara Lokesh during the 2024 election campaign. He had claimed that the book carried the names of the YSRCP leaders who allegedly targeted TDP men during their five-year-rule. He also stated that the book contains the names of officials who acted at the instance of YSRCP leaders to target TDP.

Lokesh, who is the son of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, had declared that all those named in the 'Red Book' will have to pay the price.

YSRCP alleges that the TDP-led coalition government is indulging in politics of vendetta by targeting all those named in the 'Red Book'.