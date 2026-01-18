Telangana CM Stresses On Traffic Problem In Greater Hyderabad, Appoints Young IPS Officers

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 18 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has posted young IPS officers to strengthen law and order and address key public concerns, particularly traffic congestion in the Greater Hyderabad.

"As part of the government's priority to improve civic governance, the transfers on Saturday are aimed at finding long-term and sustainable solutions to the traffic problems faced by city residents," Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B. Shivadhar Reddy said on Sunday.

Young and dynamic IPS officers with proven field experience have been entrusted with key traffic responsibilities to ensure effective implementation at the ground level.

After assuming office, the Chief Minister had issued clear directions to strictly curb cybercrimes and drug trafficking in the state.

"While these initiatives are being pursued vigorously, focused attention has now been directed towards strengthening traffic regulation and enforcement," DGP Reddy added.

The transfers are intended to reinforce the traffic management system in the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerates within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, as well as in the newly established Future City Police Commissionerate.

Officers who have demonstrated effective performance as Additional Superintendents of Police (SPs) in districts have been posted as Deputy Commissioners of Police (Traffic) in urban commissionerates.

Accordingly, Avinash Kumar, formerly Additional SP of Kothagudem (Operations), has been posted as DCP, Traffic-I of Hyderabad (Khairatabad and Secunderabad Zones).

Kajal, formerly Utnoor Additional SP, has been posted as DCP, Traffic-II of Hyderabad (Golconda and Jubilee Hills Zones).

S. Seshadrini Reddy, formerly Jagtial Additional SP, has been posted as DCP, Traffic-II, Cyberabad (Kukatpally and Quthbullapur Zones).

Kankanala Rahul Reddy, formerly Bhongir Additional SP, has been assigned as DCP, Traffic-I, Malkajgiri Commissionerate.

Shivam Upadhyay, Additional SP, Mulugu (Operations), has been appointed as DCP (Traffic), Future City Commissionerate.

G. Chandana Deepti, (DIG, Railways), has been posted as Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration & Traffic), Future City Commissionerate.

B.K. Rahul Hegde, formerly Hyderabad DCP () has been transferred as DCP, Traffic-III, Future City Commissionerate (Charminar, Rajendranagar and Shamshabad Zones), while G. Ranjan Ratan Kumar, formerly DCP, Traffic, Cyberabad, has been posted as DCP, Traffic-I, Future City Commissionerate (Serilingampally Zone).

Abhishek Mohanty, has been appointed as Deputy Inspector General, Vigilance and Enforcement, with the mandate to curb illegal activities such as sand smuggling across the state, protect natural resources, and safeguard government revenue.