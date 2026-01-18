403
Hood To Coast Dubai 2026 Makes History at Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve
(MENAFN- Dubaisc) Dubai, UAE — January 10, 2026
The inaugural Hood To Coast Dubai successfully concluded on January 10 at the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, marking the first-ever Middle East edition of the world-renowned long-distance team relay race. More than 800 runners from over 35 nationalities came together to take on a 100-kilometre relay challenge, transforming one of Dubai’s most treasured natural landscapes into a global stage for endurance, teamwork and shared achievement.
Presented by XDubai as Title Sponsor, with the strong support of Al Salam Championship as Strategic Partner, Hood To Coast Dubai was warmly welcomed by the local and international running community. The debut edition demonstrated Dubai’s growing appetite for large-scale outdoor participation events that celebrate nature, wellness, and community spirit.
Supported by Diamond partners, including Geely, Zeekr, and Lynk & Co., alongside local authorities, Hood to Coast Dubai 2026 was delivered to the highest operational and safety standards, setting a new benchmark for endurance relay events in the region. The event also aligned with Dubai’s long-term vision of promoting community well-being, outdoor sports, and international tourism.
A Race Through One of Dubai’s Most Iconic Natural Landscapes
Set entirely within the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, the race offered participants a rare and immersive journey through protected desert terrain. The organizing team of the Al Salam Championship contributed to selecting the location and race route, which extended over a distance of 100 kilometers, and to planning the course based on its accumulated experience in organizing Al-Salam Championship races over nearly ten years of success and excellence.
The purpose-designed route showcased the true diversity of the reserve, guiding runners through sand dunes, flamingo lakes, oases, Al Qudra cycling tracks, and conservation corridors, with sightings of gazelles, Arabian Oryx, and migratory birds along the way. Sections of the course also passed the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, blending nature, sustainability and innovation into a uniquely Dubai experience.
The course design, enabled through Al Salam Championship, allowed runners from around the world to experience the raw beauty of Al Marmoom — a setting unlike any other Hood To Coast edition globally.
A Celebration of Teamwork and Community
From the first exchange point at dawn to the final finish-line moments, the atmosphere across Al Marmoom was electric. Teams navigated multiple exchange points across desert tracks, paved roads and open terrain, cheering one another on and embodying the true spirit of relay racing.
Team: Let’s Get Stronger Together claimed first place with a time of 06:30:47, earning a full entry to Hood To Coast China 2026, including flights and accommodation. Team: Active Fitness Community finished second in 07:04:30, followed by Team: Trail Runners DXB in third with 07:11:17, highlighting the competitive yet inclusive nature of the event.
“Hood To Coast Dubai exceeded every expectation. The energy, unity and emotion we witnessed at Al Marmoom made this far more than a race — it was a global celebration of community, health and human connection,” said Felicia Huber, Global Chairwoman of Hood To Coast.
Global Legacy, New Regional Chapter
Founded in the United States in 1982, Hood To Coast is one of the world’s most iconic team relay races, with editions across North America and China. Its arrival in Dubai, UAE represents a significant milestone in the event’s global journey and establishes a strong foundation for future growth in the region.
With overwhelming participant feedback and strong international interest, Pacex Sports Group, the event organizer, confirmed plans are already underway to expand future editions, with runner numbers expected to exceed 1,000 participants in the upcoming year.
As runners crossed the finish line against the backdrop of Al Marmoom’s desert horizon, one message was clear:
Hood To Coast Dubai has arrived — and it is here to stay.
Hood to Coast Dubai is held in cooperation with a number of supporting partners, including Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, and Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai.
