Matt Damon denounces Netflix for wanting to make movies lees complex
(MENAFN) The actor, who previously won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, described the traditional cinema experience as “going to church,” where “you show up at an appointed time.” He explained that theaters demand focus and commitment from audiences, unlike home settings where viewers are frequently interrupted and less engaged. According to Damon, this shift is increasingly being factored into creative decisions.
“For instance, Netflix – the standard way to make an action movie that we learned was you usually have three set pieces. One in the first act, one in the second, one in the third – and the big one with all the explosions, where you spend most of your money, in the third act. That’s your kind of finale,” he said while outlining the traditional model filmmakers were trained to follow.
He went on to explain that this approach is now being challenged by streaming-driven priorities. “Now, [Netflix is] like, ‘Can we get a big one in the first five minutes?’ We want people to stay tuned in,” he said. “And it wouldn’t be terrible if you reiterated the plot three or four times in the dialogue because people are on their phones while they’re watching.”
Damon’s remarks come amid broader transformations in the entertainment industry, as streaming platforms have dramatically altered how content is developed, released, and consumed. With on-demand viewing becoming dominant, storytelling formats have adapted to shorter attention spans and binge-watching habits.
These changes intensified during the global pandemic, when cinema closures pushed audiences further toward home viewing. Since then, theater attendance—especially for mid-budget and non-franchise films—has struggled to recover, reinforcing a system in which streaming platforms play an increasingly influential role in shaping creative choices.
