Bodies Of A Couple Recovered From A Flat Near Kolkata, Suicide Suspected

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Jan 18 (IANS) In a horrific incident, the bodies of a man and his wife were recovered from a flat in Maheshtala of South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident occurred in ​​Ward No. 15 of Maheshtala Municipality near Kolkata. Police arrived and broke open the door to enter the flat. The bodies of Tanmoy Dey (52) and his wife, Ruma Rakshit (47), were recovered. By the time they were taken to the hospital, it was too late. Doctors declared them dead on arrival.

According to local sources, the couple lived in a rented flat on the third floor of a building. On Sunday morning, other family members tried to contact them by phone. However, after failing to reach them for a long time, they grew suspicious. They rushed to the flat, only to find the door locked from the inside. Despite repeated calls and knocking on the door, there was no response from the couple.

Sensing something was wrong, they immediately informed the local police. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the scene. They broke open the door and found the husband and wife lying unconscious on the bed in the bedroom.

Police said that several empty boxes of sleeping pills were scattered around them. The two were immediately taken to Vidyasagar Hospital in the Behala area of south Kolkata. After examination, doctors declared them dead.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police suspect that the couple committed suicide. They are speaking with other family members to determine the reason which led them to take the extreme step.

According to family sources, the couple had been suffering from severe financial difficulties for some time. The police are now investigating whether they took this extreme step due to debt or financial worries. However, they are also looking into whether there were any other reasons behind the incident.

"The two bodies have already been sent for post-mortem examination. The actual time and cause of death will become clear once the post-mortem report is available. Meanwhile, an investigation has begun based on a case of unnatural death," said a senior police officer of South 24 Parganas district.