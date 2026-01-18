Defence Mos Sanjay Seth Describes NCC Cadets As 'Living Bridge' Between Past And Future

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Sunday visited the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp (RDC) and described the participants as a living bridge between India's glorious past and its promising future.

He described the Republic Day Camp as a reflection of the discipline, commitment and leadership potential of the youth.

On his arrival, he was presented with a 'Guard of Honour' by NCC cadets, followed by an impressive band performance by The Scindia School, Gwalior.

Addressing the officers and cadets, Seth emphasised that "the Republic Day is more than a national festival; it is a tribute to the Constitution and our freedom fighters".

He encouraged the cadets to go indigenous with a swadeshi mindset, citing the significant increase in Indian startups from about 800 to over two lakh during the past decades, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives like Startup India.

Seth lauded 15 cadets who participated in the Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon from Ranchi to Delhi, covering 1,300 km to spread the message of national integration and the values of Veer Birsa Munda. He also appreciated 10 NCC cadets who summited Mount Everest in 2025.

In his concluding remarks, the Minister of State urged cadets to remain grounded in duty, patriotism and constitutional values while facing future challenges and to carry forward this determination and hard work to build Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He expressed gratitude towards NCC officers and instructors for shaping the next generation of leaders.

Calling upon all to uphold the honour and dignity of the Tricolour, he appealed for continued service with integrity towards building a stronger and more prosperous India.

As part of the visit, Seth also toured the 'Flag Area', scrupulously prepared by cadets from all 17 Directorates on various social awareness themes, and the 'Hall of Fame', where the cadets narrated the proud history, training activities and achievements of NCC.