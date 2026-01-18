Amir, Prime Minister Of Canada Hold Official Talks

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and HE Dr. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, held an official meeting today at the Amiri Diwan.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness the Amir welcomed the Canadian Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation, wishing them a pleasant stay. The Amir hoped that the Prime Minister's state visit would contribute to expanding bilateral cooperation in a way that serves the interests of both friendly countries, and wished Qatari-Canadian relations further progress and prosperity.

For his part, the Canadian Prime Minister expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, affirming his country's keenness to strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation with the State of Qatar and propel them to broader horizons in various fields.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and develop it in various sectors, particularly in the areas of economy, investment, defense, security, education, and health. They also exchanged views on supporting security and stability in the region and promoting international peace.

The talks were attended by HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, Chief of the Amiri Diwan; HE Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari, Minister of Finance; HE Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs; HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; HE Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; and a number of other senior officials.

From the Canadian side, the talks were attended by HE Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Economic Development; HE François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue; HE Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs; HE Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources; and several members of the official delegation.

Following the talks, His Highness the Amir and the Canadian Prime Minister held a bilateral meeting during which they discussed a range of issues of mutual interest.

His Highness the Amir hosted a luncheon in honour of HE Dr. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, and his accompanying delegation.

The Canadian Prime Minister had arrived at the Amiri Diwan earlier, where he was accorded an official reception.