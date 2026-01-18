Interior Minister Checks On Traveler Services At King Hussein Bridge Directs Upgrades

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 18 (Petra) – Interior Minister Mazen Faraya on Sunday visited the King Hussein Bridge to inspect operations and the level of services provided to travelers.During his visit, Faraya reviewed the main challenges facing travelers, particularly the limited operating hours on the other side and the resulting restrictions on the traveler numbers.Faraya also checked on the well-being of Umra performers from the West Bank and the impact of their increased numbers on the crossing congestion.In this context, he called for providing "the best" possible services for Umrah groups, especially given the anticipated increase of their numbers during this period.Touring the bridge facilities, he listened directly to travelers' challenges and directed the relevant authorities to implement "urgent" infrastructure upgrades and address the impact of overcrowding to address any travel hardships.