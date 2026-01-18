King Receives Qatar PM

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 18 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Sunday received Qatar Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at Al Husseiniya Palace.The meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, covered the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Qatar, as well as ways to enhance cooperation across various sectors, especially through the Jordanian-Qatari Joint Higher Committee.Discussions also touched on regional developments, and the importance of maintaining coordination in service of mutual interests, and to ensure respect for the sovereignty of Arab states and achieve stability in the region.His Majesty commended Qatar's efforts in mediating an agreement to end the war in Gaza, stressing the need to ensure the implementation of all its stages and warning against the danger of unilateral measures in the West Bank.Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Jordan's Ambassador to Qatar Zaid Lozi, and Qatar's Ambassador to Jordan Sheikh Saud bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani, as well as the accompanying Qatari delegation, attended the meeting.