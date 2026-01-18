Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ASE Closes Lower On JD10 Million Turnover


2026-01-18 07:04:54
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan. 18 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed lower on Sunday, with total trading volume reaching JD10 million and 4.8 million shares traded through 3,392 transactions.
The general price index ended the session at 3,533 points, down 0.18 percent.
The industrial sector index rose 0.30 percent, while the financial sector declined 0.28 percent and the services sector fell 0.17 percent.
Of the 95 companies traded, share prices of 36 companies increased, while 30 companies recorded declines.

Jordan News Agency

