Repairs Of Key Backup Power Line Begin At Occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP
"Crucial repair works on the essential backup Ferosplavna-1 330 kV power line connecting Ukraine's ZNPP to the grid have begun under another IAEA-brokered ceasefire," the statement said.
The repairs are being carried out by a Ukrainian technical team, while IAEA specialists are present on site and are monitoring the progress of the work.Read also: Shmyhal supports completion of new nuclear power plant units
As Ukrinform reported, according to the Ministry of Energy, since the start of the full-scale invasion Ukrainian power engineers have restored the Zaporizhzhia NPP's power supply lines 42 times.
Photo: IAEA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment