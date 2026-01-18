Repairs Of Key Backup Power Line Begin At Occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The IAEA reported this on the social media platform X, according to Ukrinform.

"Crucial repair works on the essential backup Ferosplavna-1 330 kV power line connecting Ukraine's ZNPP to the grid have begun under another IAEA-brokered ceasefire," the statement said.

The repairs are being carried out by a Ukrainian technical team, while IAEA specialists are present on site and are monitoring the progress of the work.

As Ukrinform reported, according to the Ministry of Energy, since the start of the full-scale invasion Ukrainian power engineers have restored the Zaporizhzhia NPP's power supply lines 42 times.

Photo: IAEA