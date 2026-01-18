403
China Voices Support for Iran Amid U.S. Showdown
(MENAFN) Beijing threw its support behind Tehran on Thursday as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi condemned external interference in Iran while anti-government unrest has claimed thousands of lives, according to official statements from the Foreign Ministry.
In conversations with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, Wang declared that Beijing "consistently advocates adherence to the purposes of the UN Charter and international law, opposes the use or threat of force in international relations."
China rejects "imposing one's own will on others, and opposes a regression to the 'law of the jungle,'" Wang stated, positioning Beijing firmly against what it views as foreign meddling in Iranian affairs.
Wang expressed confidence that the Iranian government and people will stand united, and "overcome difficulties, maintain national stability, and safeguard their legitimate rights and interests." He called on international actors to "cherish peace, exercise restraint, and resolve differences through dialogue."
"China is willing to play a constructive role in this endeavor," Wang added.
Araghchi updated Wang on the massive protests that have rocked Iran in recent weeks. According to the Foreign Ministry statement, the Iranian foreign minister claimed that "stability has been restored" following "unrest" that was "instigated by external forces."
"Iran is prepared to deal with external interference," Araghchi said, while noting that the door to dialogue remains open. He welcomed Beijing "playing a greater role in regional peace and stability."
Araghchi also held discussions with Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar late Wednesday to address regional developments.
Tehran has pointed fingers at Washington and Israel for fueling what it calls "riots" and "terrorism" as speculation intensifies over potential US military intervention against Iran.
US President Donald Trump has consistently pledged support for Iranian demonstrators, even as authorities there have launched a brutal crackdown reportedly resulting in mass casualties. However, Trump moderated his language during White House remarks late Wednesday.
The Human Rights Activists News Agency, a US-based organization, estimates that at least 2,615 people have been killed, including protesters and security personnel.
Iranian officials have refused to publish official casualty counts or detention figures.
The wave of protests erupted December 28 in Tehran's commercial districts, when shopkeepers, merchants and small business owners staged strikes and demonstrations to protest soaring inflation, the collapsing rial and deteriorating economic conditions.
What began as economic grievances has transformed into widespread anti-government expressions of discontent involving workers, students and others in multiple cities across the nation.
