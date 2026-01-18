Defi Protocol Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Progresses Through Roadmap Phase 2 With Halborn Audit Finalized

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new crypto project developing a lending protocol on Ethereum, has confirmed the completion of its Halborn Security audit as the roadmap moves into Phase 2. The team also provided updates regarding the upcoming V1 launch and the structure of the ongoing token distribution.

Protocol Overview

Mutuum Finance is building a decentralized lending system that will allow users to supply and borrow crypto assets through smart contracts. The protocol includes two lending environments. The first environment is a pooled market, where multiple users supply assets into shared liquidity and receive mtTokens that track both principal and yield. The second environment is a peer-to-peer market for assets that may not be suited for the pooled structure. These peer loans include collateral requirements, borrowing rates, and liquidation rules.

The pooled environment is designed for popular and liquid assets, such as ETH, stablecoins, and major ERC-20 tokens. When users supply assets to these pools, they receive mtTokens that represent their share of the pool. These tokens accumulate interest as borrowers repay debt. mtTokens can be redeemed later for the underlying assets and accrued interest.

The peer-to-peer environment offers isolated loan structures. These loans require the borrower to post collateral at a defined Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio. If collateral value weakens during market volatility, liquidators can purchase the collateral at a discount to help maintain solvency. This two-track approach places Mutuum Finance within the DeFi crypto category focused on risk-managed lending rather than informal loan matching.

Stablecoin and Layer-2 Plans

Stablecoins are expected to play a central role once the protocol is live. Borrowers may choose to take loans in stablecoins for predictable repayment outcomes. This structure has become common across major lending platforms because it allows leveraged positions without the need to liquidate long-term holdings.

Mutuum Finance has also indicated that future updates may extend to Layer-2 execution. Layer-2 networks can reduce gas costs and improve liquidation speed during price swings. For lending systems, lower latency during liquidation events can prevent bad debt from accumulating during fast market movement.

Pricing accuracy is necessary for collateral valuation and liquidation triggers. The development team confirmed that the protocol will integrate Chainlink price feeds with fallback data sources. This redundancy gives the system multiple data channels during periods of volatility.





Presale Structure and MUTM Distribution

Mutuum Finance is also conducting a structured presale for the MUTM token. Instead of a single open sale, the distribution is divided into pricing phases. Each phase includes a fixed allocation and a fixed token price. When a phase fills, the price advances to the next tier. This format provides transparency around entry levels and timeframes.

The token currently sells at $0.04 in Phase 7. The public launch price has been set at $0.06. Participation has expanded during the distribution window. The presale has raised more than $19.8 million and surpassed 18,700 holders. More than 825 million tokens have been sold so far out of the presale allocation.

Out of the total 4 billion token supply, 45.5% is dedicated to the presale. Remaining supply will be assigned to liquidity, ecosystem development, and community programs once the protocol goes live. The presale also supports card payments and crypto-on-chain payments. A 24-hour leaderboard rewards the largest daily buyer with $500 worth of MUTM, an element that has helped maintain participation during later stages.

Halborn Audit Finalized

As part of Phase 2, Mutuum Finance finalized an independent audit with Halborn Security. Halborn is a recognized firm in the DeFi audit sector and has reviewed codebases related to collateral, liquidation, and lending mechanics across several protocols. The audit examined the V1 lending logic, liquidation rules, and interest rate functions. The completion of the audit places Mutuum Finance among the new crypto projects preparing to move from development into testing.

In addition to the Halborn audit, the MUTM token was scanned by CertiK with a 90/100 Token Scan score. The project also opened a $50,000 bug bounty program designed to encourage reporting of vulnerabilities ahead of mainnet deployment. This security posture aligns Mutuum Finance with other protocols that seek to reduce technical and operational risk before real assets interact with the system.

V1 Activation

Roadmap Phase 2 includes several technical steps leading toward the activation of V1. According to the team, the V1 protocol is preparing for deployment to the Sepolia testnet before mainnet release. Testnet deployment will introduce live borrowing, lending, repayment, and liquidation actions on a controlled network. Once testnet metrics stabilize, mainnet activation is scheduled for Q1 2026.

The V1 launch is considered the functional milestone for the protocol. After activation, users will be able to interact with lending pools and borrow assets against collateral using defined risk parameters.

Mutuum Finance's progression through Roadmap Phase 2 places the project among the DeFi crypto platforms preparing for live usage in 2026. With the Halborn audit finalized, testnet deployment in progress, and presale distribution advancing, the protocol now transitions from development to execution. For observers tracking new crypto projects entering the lending sector, Mutuum Finance presents an example of a protocol moving beyond conceptual stages toward operational readiness.

