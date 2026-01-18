Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Modi Flags Off Guwahatirohtak, Dibrugarhlucknow Amrit Bharat Trains


2026-01-18 07:00:31
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains from Kaliabor in Assam, strengthening long-distance rail connectivity. The Guwahati–Rohtak and Dibrugarh–Lucknow services aim to improve travel options, boost regional links and enhance passenger convenience across key states.

