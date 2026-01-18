'Pushpavarsha At Prayag A Tribute To Faith': CM Yogi On Mauni Amavasya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared a video on X highlighting the Pushpavarsha held at Tirtharaj Prayag on Mauni Amavasya. He called the floral shower a tribute to faith and India's eternal culture, invoking blessings of Maa Ganga on the auspicious occasion.

