Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

'Pushpavarsha At Prayag A Tribute To Faith': CM Yogi On Mauni Amavasya


2026-01-18 07:00:31
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared a video on X highlighting the Pushpavarsha held at Tirtharaj Prayag on Mauni Amavasya. He called the floral shower a tribute to faith and India's eternal culture, invoking blessings of Maa Ganga on the auspicious occasion.

MENAFN18012026007385015968ID1110615389



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search