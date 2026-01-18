Jhansi Horror: Retired Railway Employee Kills Third Wife, Chops And Burns Body Parts For A Week

A shocking murder has come to light in Brahma Nagar Colony under the Sipri Bazaar police station area of Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, where a retired railway employee allegedly killed his third wife and tried to destroy evidence by burning her body inside a rented room for nearly a week. The horrifying incident was discovered on Saturday night after an alert auto rickshaw driver informed the police about a suspicious suitcase emitting a foul smell.

यूपी | झांसी में बॉयफ्रेंड राम सिंह परिहार ने गर्लफ्रेंड प्रीति की हत्या कर दी। लाश एक हफ्ते तक कमरे पर छिपाए रखी। फिर अपने बेटे से लोहे का नीला बॉक्स और कुछ लकड़ियां मंगवाई। 16 जनवरी की रात लाश जलाकर हड्डी और राख उस बॉक्स में भर दीं। अगली रात राम सिंह ने एक टैक्सी बुक की। टैक्सी... twitter/zUioHVNzea

- Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 18, 2026

How the Crime Was Carried Out

According to police sources, the accused, identified as Ram Singh, also known as Brijbhan, had been living with his third wife Preeti in a rented house in Lahar village. Investigators say the murder was committed on January 7 following disputes over money. Preeti had reportedly been demanding financial support, and the accused felt he was being blackmailed. Frustrated by the situation, he planned to eliminate her.

Police said Ram Singh called Preeti to the room and killed her. He then kept the body hidden inside the house. As the body began to decompose and smell, he allegedly asked his son to bring wood and a large box. The son, unaware of the full extent of the crime at first, helped arrange the materials.

Attempts to Destroy Evidence

For several days, the accused kept a fire burning inside the room, chopping the body into pieces and attempting to burn them. When he failed to completely destroy the remains, he packed the charred parts, bones, coal and ashes into a blue suitcase filled with water to suppress the smell.

On the night of January 17, Ram Singh hired an auto rickshaw and placed the suitcase inside. He instructed the driver to take it to Minerva Square while he followed on his motorcycle. Midway through the journey, the accused suddenly disappeared.

Alert Driver Exposes the Truth

When the driver reached Minerva Square, he noticed a strong foul odor and liquid leaking from the suitcase. Sensing danger, he contacted Dial 112 and informed the police. Officers opened the box and were stunned to find burnt pieces of a woman's body along with bones and ashes.

Sipri Bazaar police were immediately alerted. A team reached the rented house in Brahma Nagar Colony, where they discovered more charred remains and signs of continuous burning. A forensic unit was called to collect evidence.

Police Investigation Underway

City Superintendent of Police Laxmikant Gautam confirmed that the accused had fled and a search operation was launched to arrest him. Inspector Vinod Kumar Mishra, in charge of Sipri Bazaar police station, said the body has been identified as Preeti, though a DNA test will be conducted for legal confirmation.

Police have detained two people, including the son of the accused, for questioning. Investigators are trying to piece together the sequence of events and determine whether others were involved.