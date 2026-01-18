403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gulfood's Big Deal Hub Accelerates Global Food Trade As C-Suite Buyers And Sellers Secure Deals Before The Show Opens
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) With two weeks to go, Gulfood's Big Deal Hub is already driving pre-show meetings, negotiations and contracts across six continents
DUBAI – January 2026: As global food trade faces mounting pressure to move faster, smarter and with greater certainty, Gulfood 2026 is once again setting the pace for how business gets done. With just two weeks to go, momentum is rapidly building around Gulfood's Big Deal Hub, the show's dedicated, deal-making platform designed to connect serious buyers and sellers before the exhibition doors even open. Companies joining the Big Deal Hub now are gaining a critical advantage: early visibility, priority introductions and first-mover positioning with some of the world's most influential food buyers and suppliers. Where the Industry's Decision-Makers Are Already Doing Business The Big Deal Hub has attracted an exceptional calibre of participants, with over 90% of registered users holding C-suite or senior decision-making roles, spanning six continents and every major segment of the food value chain. Active on the platform are importers, distributors, wholesalers, manufacturers, retailers and food-tech companies, including leading names such as Al Aswaq Al Watania Hypermarkets, Bertram Foods, Britannia International, Cybera Capital, Eco Sourcing Hub, Latino Trading Imports, Panamex Groupe, Presidente Supermarket, Seacor International LLC, Yalla Food International and Yamene Meat Products among many others. A New Standard for Global Food Trade The Big Deal Hub reflects Gulfood's wider evolution into a connected, intelligent food economy, one that prioritises efficiency, foresight and tangible commercial outcomes. By bringing the world's most serious buyers and sellers together ahead of the show, Gulfood is redefining what it means to do business at scale. Unlike traditional networking tools, the Big Deal Hub is purpose-built for commercial readiness. The platform allows buyers and suppliers to:
DUBAI – January 2026: As global food trade faces mounting pressure to move faster, smarter and with greater certainty, Gulfood 2026 is once again setting the pace for how business gets done. With just two weeks to go, momentum is rapidly building around Gulfood's Big Deal Hub, the show's dedicated, deal-making platform designed to connect serious buyers and sellers before the exhibition doors even open. Companies joining the Big Deal Hub now are gaining a critical advantage: early visibility, priority introductions and first-mover positioning with some of the world's most influential food buyers and suppliers. Where the Industry's Decision-Makers Are Already Doing Business The Big Deal Hub has attracted an exceptional calibre of participants, with over 90% of registered users holding C-suite or senior decision-making roles, spanning six continents and every major segment of the food value chain. Active on the platform are importers, distributors, wholesalers, manufacturers, retailers and food-tech companies, including leading names such as Al Aswaq Al Watania Hypermarkets, Bertram Foods, Britannia International, Cybera Capital, Eco Sourcing Hub, Latino Trading Imports, Panamex Groupe, Presidente Supermarket, Seacor International LLC, Yalla Food International and Yamene Meat Products among many others. A New Standard for Global Food Trade The Big Deal Hub reflects Gulfood's wider evolution into a connected, intelligent food economy, one that prioritises efficiency, foresight and tangible commercial outcomes. By bringing the world's most serious buyers and sellers together ahead of the show, Gulfood is redefining what it means to do business at scale. Unlike traditional networking tools, the Big Deal Hub is purpose-built for commercial readiness. The platform allows buyers and suppliers to:
-
Identify aligned partners by category, geography and deal size
Schedule meetings in advance of the show
Begin negotiations early
Enter Gulfood with pipelines warmed and contracts already in motion
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment