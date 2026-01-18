Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club Hosts Thrilling Grand Finale Of The UAE Polo Federation Cup 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) UAE Polo Team Crowned Champions of the UAE Polo Federation Cup 2025 under the Guidance of Sheikha Maitha bint Mohammed and with the Participation of Sheikha Alia Al Maktoum

Dubai, UAE – The 2025 edition of the UAE Polo Federation Cup, presented by Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, came to a spectacular close with an action-packed finals day that marked a competitive tournament as elite teams delivered world-class polo and an unforgettable sporting showcase.

Finals day opened with four teams taking to the field, setting the tone for an afternoon defined by pace, precision, and competitive spirit. The subsidiary final saw Equiti Polo Team face off against Legacy Polo Team, followed by the highly anticipated main final between UAE Polo Team and Bhansali Polo Team.

The championship match delivered a thrilling contest, with UAE Polo Team emerging victorious after an intense clash, securing the title with a thrilling 7-6 victory, while Bhansali Polo Team finished as runners-up. The match highlighted exceptional horsemanship, tactical brilliance, and athletic excellence, keeping spectators engaged until the final chukka.

In the playoff for third and fourth positions, Equiti Polo Team secured a hard-fought 4.5–4 victory over Legacy Polo Team in an exciting and closely contested match. Equiti claimed the third-place trophy, while Legacy finished fourth.

Beyond the on-field excitement, polo enthusiasts and guests enjoyed a premium event experience, with exclusive VIP viewing areas, refined dining options, and vibrant social gatherings that reflected the elegance and dynamism of the sport.

Commenting on the success of the tournament, Shokry Abouelsoud, General Manager of Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, said:“This year's UAE Polo Federation Cup raised the bar on every level, from the quality of competition to the overall guest experience. We witnessed outstanding polo, a fantastic atmosphere, and strong community engagement. The finals captured everything we strive to represent as a club: sporting excellence, elegance, and an inclusive lifestyle destination that brings people together through a shared passion for polo.”

Santiago Torreguitar, Director of Tournaments at UAE Polo Federation, added:“The level of play throughout the tournament was exceptional. We saw a powerful mix of experienced players and emerging talent, all competing with remarkable intensity and skill. The quality of the matches reflects how rapidly polo is evolving in the region, and it was a privilege to host such a vibrant and competitive championship.”

The UAE Polo Federation plays a central role in the development and governance of polo across the country, working closely with clubs, teams, and stakeholders to promote the sport at both grassroots and elite levels. Through the organisation of national tournaments such as the UAE Polo Federation Cup, the Federation continues to elevate competitive standards, support talent development, and reinforce the UAE's position as a leading regional hub for polo.

The final tournament was attended by members of the Board of the UAE Polo Federation, underlining the Federation's continued support for the growth and governance of polo in the UAE. Board members in attendance included Saeed Humaid Bin Drai, Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, Hind Al Hosani, Mahra Falaknaz, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Hasher AlMaktoum. The event was also honoured by the presence of Issa Al Sharif from the Dubai Sports Council, alongside Andrew Chen, Chief Operating Officer of UAEV, the tournament sponsor, as well as other distinguished guests and stakeholders from the polo and sporting community.

The finals day extended well beyond the matches themselves, offering guests a afternoon of entertainment and networking. Families, food lovers, and sports fans came together to enjoy the Ultimate Polo Brunch, featuring an array of curated culinary offerings, alongside family-friendly attractions.

With another successful edition concluded, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club continues to reinforce its position as a leading destination for elite equestrian sport and lifestyle experiences.