China's Yunnan Wildfire Spans 48 Hours
(MENAFN) A relentless wildfire has consumed remote forestland in southwest China's Yunnan Province for nearly 48 hours as of Sunday, prompting authorities to deploy 326 emergency personnel to battle the expanding blaze, local officials confirmed.
Flames erupted at 4:51 p.m. Friday in Jiasheng Village, located within Nujiang Prefecture's jurisdiction. Regional government agencies mobilized 326 rescuers, including personnel from forestry, grassland, and firefighting departments, to combat the blaze.
Authorities reported zero casualties thus far.
By 10 p.m. Saturday, the advancing fire line stretched approximately 600 meters, consuming roughly 600 mu (40 hectares) of terrain. The government said the site is remote, with no residential areas or critical infrastructure nearby, but added that the fire is adjacent to steep cliffs and rugged terrain, complicating containment efforts.
Firefighting operations continued unabated as of 8 a.m. Sunday, with crews working to establish containment lines across the challenging landscape.
The isolated location has hindered access for heavy equipment, forcing rescue teams to navigate treacherous topography while combating the persistent flames that show no immediate signs of subsiding.
