DSP Consultants Strengthens Saudi Presence, Secures Business Registration And Setup

DSP Consultants has registered DSP Consultants MEA in Saudi Arabia, positioning the firm to support most of the Kingdom’s most ambitious giga projects. This registration reflects the company’s commitment to serving local developers and aligning with Saudi regulatory standards.



Over the past year, DSP Consultants has built on this momentum by strengthening its presence across the world, achieving Code‑A approvals from major Saudi developers for security studies in giga projects. The firm has contributed to major developments in Saudi Arabia, such as Al Salam Delta Mixed Use development, DGDA Rosewood Hotel at Diriyah Gate, and Masar Package‑A, reflecting its growing role in supporting complex regional projects.

The consultancy operates differently from traditional system integrators. By focusing solely on design, planning, and regulatory alignment, DSP Consultants ensures that security systems are embedded into developments from the earliest stages, avoiding fragmentation and costly retrofits. This approach has proven particularly effective in large-scale hospitality and mixed-use projects, where phased construction and regulatory oversight add complexity.

The Saudi registration represents a broader strategy for DSP Consultants to expand its presence in the region. Establishing a local presence allows the firm to engage more directly with stakeholders and participate in complex projects that require compliance with local standards. 2025 has already seen major milestones of several successful projects with leading Saudi developers for security studies in giga projects, underscoring the firm’s growing role in the Kingdom.