403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mercosur And The EU Sign A Trade Deal That Could Rewire The Atlantic Economy
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
For 25 years, the EU–Mercosur talks lurched forward, then froze, then restarted under new leaders. The project survived because the logic never changed.
Europe needs reliable inputs, and South America needs richer demand. On January 17, 2026, in Asunción, the deal finally moved from“almost” to“signed.”
Paraguay's Rubén Ramírez Lezcano, Argentina's Pablo Quirno, Brazil's Mauro Vieira, and Uruguay's Mario Lubetkin signed for Mercosur.
EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič signed for Europe, alongside top EU leaders at the ceremony. The venue, Paraguay's Gran Teatro José Asunción Flores, was built for symbolism.
The headline is scale. Together, the blocs cover more than 700 million consumers, larger than the United States by population.
The practical promise is simpler: lower tariffs, fewer border delays, and clearer rules for companies planning factories and shipments.
Reports describe tariff elimination covering more than 90% of goods over time.
[video_player file=""]
Mercosur And The EU Sign A Trade Deal That Could Rewire The Atlantic Economy
But the timing also reads as geopolitics. With Washington again leaning toward tariffs and transactional pressure, trade has become a tool of influence.
This pact gives Europe and South America a bigger“inside lane” that is harder to intimidate. It does not replace the United States, but it reduces exposure to sudden policy turns.
Europe's bet is supply security. Mercosur can feed Europe and supply energy and industrial inputs, including minerals tied to battery supply chains and rare-earth value chains. South America's bet is market access.
The EU remains one of the world's richest consumer markets, and easier entry can support investment and upgrading.
Ratification is now the real battlefield. The agreement still needs approval in the European Parliament and steps in Mercosur legislatures. European farm pushback is fierce, so the deal uses shock absorbers.
A beef quota of 99,000 tonnes a year would enter at a reduced 7.5% tariff. A poultry cap of 180,000 tonnes a year is also included, alongside safeguards meant to pause preferences if imports surge.
Brazil's president skipped the signing, sending his foreign minister after meeting Ursula von der Leyen in Rio the day before.
That detail captures the theme: trade is economics, but the stakes are sovereignty. If ratified, this pact becomes a new Atlantic corridor built to outlast political mood swings.
Mercosur and the EU signed a free trade deal meant to phase out tariffs on over 90% of goods.
The bloc-to-bloc market spans 700 million people, with trade near €111 billion in 2024.
With U.S. tariff threats rising again, both sides seek leverage through scale and rules.
For 25 years, the EU–Mercosur talks lurched forward, then froze, then restarted under new leaders. The project survived because the logic never changed.
Europe needs reliable inputs, and South America needs richer demand. On January 17, 2026, in Asunción, the deal finally moved from“almost” to“signed.”
Paraguay's Rubén Ramírez Lezcano, Argentina's Pablo Quirno, Brazil's Mauro Vieira, and Uruguay's Mario Lubetkin signed for Mercosur.
EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič signed for Europe, alongside top EU leaders at the ceremony. The venue, Paraguay's Gran Teatro José Asunción Flores, was built for symbolism.
The headline is scale. Together, the blocs cover more than 700 million consumers, larger than the United States by population.
The practical promise is simpler: lower tariffs, fewer border delays, and clearer rules for companies planning factories and shipments.
Reports describe tariff elimination covering more than 90% of goods over time.
[video_player file=""]
Mercosur And The EU Sign A Trade Deal That Could Rewire The Atlantic Economy
But the timing also reads as geopolitics. With Washington again leaning toward tariffs and transactional pressure, trade has become a tool of influence.
This pact gives Europe and South America a bigger“inside lane” that is harder to intimidate. It does not replace the United States, but it reduces exposure to sudden policy turns.
Europe's bet is supply security. Mercosur can feed Europe and supply energy and industrial inputs, including minerals tied to battery supply chains and rare-earth value chains. South America's bet is market access.
The EU remains one of the world's richest consumer markets, and easier entry can support investment and upgrading.
Ratification is now the real battlefield. The agreement still needs approval in the European Parliament and steps in Mercosur legislatures. European farm pushback is fierce, so the deal uses shock absorbers.
A beef quota of 99,000 tonnes a year would enter at a reduced 7.5% tariff. A poultry cap of 180,000 tonnes a year is also included, alongside safeguards meant to pause preferences if imports surge.
Brazil's president skipped the signing, sending his foreign minister after meeting Ursula von der Leyen in Rio the day before.
That detail captures the theme: trade is economics, but the stakes are sovereignty. If ratified, this pact becomes a new Atlantic corridor built to outlast political mood swings.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment