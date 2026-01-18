403
Fitch Lifts Bolivia One Notch, But The Country Remains In The Danger Zone
Fitch Ratings has upgraded Bolivia's sovereign credit rating by one notch, from CCC- to CCC, after the government took steps that markets read as corrective.
The change, announced January 16, reflects a view that near-term repayment risk has eased. It does not mean Bolivia is out of danger.
Fitch tied the move to three developments. Political constraints on external borrowing have eased, allowing the country to seek funds with fewer internal roadblocks.
The government has also advanced commitments with multilateral lenders. Most visibly, it moved to end fuel subsidies that had become a defining feature of the old economic model.
Officials argued those subsidies had become untenable. The administration said the program was draining about $10 million a day.
It also said cheap fuel was feeding smuggling into neighboring markets. For a country short of dollars, that combination became a hard sell.
The adjustment landed fast in daily life. Reuters reported diesel prices jumping from 3.72 to 9.80 bolivianos per liter. Premium gasoline rose from 3.74 to 6.96 bolivianos per liter.
That shock triggered roadblocks and strikes, including actions tied to transport groups in La Paz and Santa Cruz. Labor and mining groups signaled wider mobilization.
Fitch's logic is straightforward. Smaller subsidies can narrow the fiscal deficit. Multilateral money can help rebuild reserves, even slowly. Together, that can lower the probability of missed payments.
But CCC remains a warning label. It signals substantial credit risk and a fragile macro backdrop. Bolivia still faces limited external liquidity and a difficult path to restoring confidence.
The politics matter too. President Rodrigo Paz took office on November 8, 2025, promising stabilization after years of strain.
Fitch downgraded Bolivia to CCC- in January 2025, citing weak buffers, persistent deficits, and currency shortages.
For investors and businesses, the message is mixed. Policy discipline is back on the table. Yet the margin for error remains narrow, and social tolerance is already being tested.
Fitch lifted Bolivia to CCC from CCC-, signaling lower near-term default risk, not safety.
The upgrade leans on tighter policy, multilateral support, and fewer political blocks to foreign funding.
Ending fuel subsidies eased fiscal pressure, but it triggered unrest and exposed thin external buffers.
Fitch Lifts Bolivia One Notch, But The Country Remains In The Danger Zone
