PM Modi Flags Off Amrit Bharat Trains, Performs Bhoomi Pujan For Kaziranga Corridor


2026-01-18 06:09:53
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Bhoomi Pujan for the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor project and flagged off two Amrit Bharat Express trains at Kaliabor in Assam's Nagaon district. The projects aim to enhance wildlife protection near Kaziranga, improve rail connectivity and strengthen infrastructure in the Northeast.

