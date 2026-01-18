Bengaluru Matrimonial Scam: Family Introduces Wife As 'Sister', Dupes Techie Of ₹1.75 Crore

In a shocking incident that has left Bengaluru stunned, a software engineer from Whitefield was duped of a massive ₹1.75 crore after being lured with promises of marriage and immense wealth by a man she met on a matrimonial site. The scam was orchestrated not just by the man, Vijay Raj Gowda, but allegedly involved his entire family, who participated in deceiving the victim through an elaborate web of lies, fake documents, and staged meetings. Authorities are now investigating the incident, which exposes the growing risks of matrimonial fraud in the digital age.

Background Of The Incident

The software engineer met Vijay Raj Gowda on a matrimonial site in March 2024. Vijay reportedly won her trust by claiming to be a wealthy businessman with assets worth around ₹715 crore. To strengthen the deception, he introduced his father, Boregowda, falsely claiming that he was a retired Tahsildar. The family reportedly staged meetings and conversations to make the young woman believe in their fabricated wealth and social status.

The Scammer Introduced His Wife As 'Sister'

The conspiracy was meticulously planned. Vijay Raj Gowda was already married and had a child, yet he introduced his wife, Soumya, as his 'sister' to maintain the illusion of being single. The family invited the woman near Kengeri to discuss what appeared to be marriage arrangements. During these meetings, Boregowda allegedly assured her,“I guarantee your money,” further reinforcing trust in their fabricated story.

The Looting Happened In Stages

Once the victim's trust was secured, Vijay began executing his real plan:

Initial Deception:He presented fake court documents claiming that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had frozen his accounts due to a case, creating a sense of urgency.

First Payment:The victim was coerced into giving ₹15,000, citing an immediate need.

Business Pretext: Vijay suggested joint business ventures, convincing the woman to take out loans from multiple banks in her name.

Involving Friends And Family:He also persuaded her friends and relatives to lend money under the promise of lucrative business profits.

Gradually, through these staged steps, a total of ₹1.75 crore was transferred to his account.

How The Truth Was Revealed?

When the money was not returned, the victim began demanding repayment. Vijay stalled by claiming ongoing legal cases in the High Court and Supreme Court. Under pressure, he returned only ₹22 lakh and allegedly issued death threats when she pursued the remaining amount. Upon further investigation, the woman discovered that Vijay was already married, and the woman he had introduced as his 'sister' was, in fact, his wife.

Police Complaint And Investigation

The victim has filed a formal complaint against Vijay Raj Gowda, Boregowda, and Soumya at the Whitefield Police Station. Since the events occurred under the Kengeri jurisdiction, the case has been transferred there. Police authorities have intensified their investigation into the matter, and action is expected soon.