Border 2: Sunny Deol To Varun Dhawan Meet Real Life Heroes Behind The Star Cast

Advance bookings for the historical war drama Border 2 have begun, boosting excitement among fans. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film draws inspiration from real-life bravery and heroic sacrifices of Indian Army soldiers.

Releasing on January 23, Border 2 is inspired by real events from the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film continues the legacy of the 1997 blockbuster Border, blending patriotic storytelling with characters drawn from the bravery of real Indian Army heroes.

Sunny Deol returns in a powerful role as Lt. Col. Fateh Singh Kaler. His character is inspired by Maj. Gen. Hardev Singh Kaler, a decorated 1971 war hero known for leading a major operation that resulted in a historic enemy surrender.

Varun Dhawan plays Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, a character inspired by Param Vir Chakra awardee Col. Hoshiar Singh Dahiya. His role highlights extraordinary courage and leadership displayed during the 1971 war, adding emotional depth and realism to the narrative.

Diljit Dosanjh portrays Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon, a true hero of the 1971 war. Awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously, Sekhon sacrificed his life at just 26, making his character one of the most emotional highlights of the film.

Ahan Shetty appears as Lt. Commander M.S. Rawat, reportedly inspired by Commander Joseph Pius Alfred Noronha. His character represents the Indian Navy's crucial role in the war, particularly through leadership during operations involving INS Panvel.