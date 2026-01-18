Russians Attack Seven Settlements In Donetsk Region Over Past Day Injuries Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Donetsk Regional Police reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Over the course of January 17, police recorded 1,620 enemy strikes along the front line and against residential areas. Seven settlements were under fire: the cities of Druzhkivka and Kramatorsk, the settlement of Raihorodok, and the villages of Kindrativka, Osykove, Petrivka Persha, and Spasko-Mykhailivka. Twenty-nine civilian facilities were damaged, including 21 residential buildings. Two people were wounded," the statement said.

Russian troops struck Kramatorsk with a "Smerch" multiple-launch rocket system, destroying four homes. The enemy attacked Druzhkivka with FPV drones and dropped a KAB-250 glide bomb, damaging two apartment buildings and six private houses, three vehicles, and an administrative building.

Russia struck the village of Spasko-Mykhailivka with two "Geran-3" UAVs, wounding a civilian and damaging five private houses. In Kindrativka, an FPV drone injured one person.

The occupiers shelled Raihorodok with a "Smerch" multiple-launch rocket system, destroying four homes and a non-residential building.

"Police and the Security Service of Ukraine have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the police noted.

As Ukrinform reported, on January 16 the Russian army carried out an airstrike on Kramatorsk, damaging three multi-story buildings.