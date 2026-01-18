Disputes Between US And Europe Benefit China And Russia Kallas

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, stated this on the social media platform X, Ukrinform reports.

"China and Russia must be having a field day. They are the ones who benefit from divisions among Allies," Kallas wrote.

She emphasized that Greenland's security issues can be resolved within the framework of NATO, while tariffs "risk making Europe and the United States poorer and undermine our shared prosperity."

Kallas noted that the dispute over Greenland should also not distract the West "from our core task of helping to end Russia's war against Ukraine."

As Ukrinform reported, Donald Trump announced the introduction, starting February 1, of a 10 percent tariff on goods from Denmark and seven other European countries due to their unwillingness to negotiate the purchase of Greenland by the United States.