Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Disputes Between US And Europe Benefit China And Russia Kallas

Disputes Between US And Europe Benefit China And Russia Kallas


2026-01-18 06:06:05
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, stated this on the social media platform X, Ukrinform reports.

"China and Russia must be having a field day. They are the ones who benefit from divisions among Allies," Kallas wrote.

She emphasized that Greenland's security issues can be resolved within the framework of NATO, while tariffs "risk making Europe and the United States poorer and undermine our shared prosperity."

Read also: Macron calls Trump's tariff threats unacceptable, vows Europe's response

Kallas noted that the dispute over Greenland should also not distract the West "from our core task of helping to end Russia's war against Ukraine."

As Ukrinform reported, Donald Trump announced the introduction, starting February 1, of a 10 percent tariff on goods from Denmark and seven other European countries due to their unwillingness to negotiate the purchase of Greenland by the United States.

MENAFN18012026000193011044ID1110615306



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search