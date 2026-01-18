Russian Troops Shell Sumy Region More Than 100 Times Over Past Day, Casualties Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook.

"In the Sumy community, a 23-year-old man was wounded as a result of a drone strike; a 77-year-old woman was injured in a UAV attack; and due to a glide bomb strike, women aged 66 and 76 and a child, a seven-year-old boy, were injured," the statement said.

It is noted that over the course of the day, from the morning of January 17 to the morning of January 18, 2026, Russian troops carried out more than 100 shelling attacks on 41 settlements in 17 territorial communities of the region.

The highest number of attacks was recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts.

Enemy strikes targeted settlements in the Sumy, Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Mykolaivka rural, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Yampil, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, Putyvl, Novoslobidske, Popivka, Velyka Pysarivka, and Trostianets communities.

The enemy used artillery, mortars, FPV drones, UAVs, and glide bombs.

In the Yampil community, a private residential house was damaged; in the Sumy community, apartment buildings, private houses, a non-residential building, outbuildings, garages, passenger cars, and a civilian infrastructure facility were damaged; in the Popivka community, civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged; in the Mykolaivka rural community, private houses and vehicles were damaged; in the Seredyna-Buda community, a vehicle was destroyed and private houses were damaged; in the Bilopillia community, an outbuilding was damaged; and in the Trostianets community, a non-residential building was damaged.

Over the past day, local authorities, together with units of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and public organizations, evacuated five people from border communities.

As Ukrinform reported, on January 16 Russian troops shelled 26 settlements in the Sumy region over the course of the day.

