Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 55.7515 manat ($32.79), or 0.7%, over the week, Trend reports. The weighted average price of one ounce of gold increased by 257.3936 manats, or 3.4%, compared to the previous week, to 7816.2362 manats.

Gold ounce value change January 5 7,488 manat ($4,404) January 12 7,766 manat ($4,567) January 6 7,594 manat ($4,466) January 13 7,815 manat ($4,596) January 7 7,589 manat ($4,463) January 14 7,871 manat ($4,629) January 8 7,532 manat ($4,429) January 15 7,805 manat ($4,590) January 9 7,588 manat ($4,462) January 16 7,822 manat ($4,600) Average weekly rate 7,558 manat ($4,445) Average weekly rate 7,816 manat ($4,596)

This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 12.6271 manats or 8.9%. The weighted average price of an ounce of silver was 149.13732 manats, which is 17.2058 manats or 13% more than the previous week.

Silver ounce value change January 5 128.3 manat ($75.4) January 12 141.8 manat ($83.4) January 6 133.7 manat ($78.6) January 13 145.7 manat ($85.6) January 7 135.3 manat ($79.5) January 14 154.3 manat ($90.7) January 8 131.9 manat ($77.5) January 15 149.2 manat ($87.7) January 9 130.2 manat ($76.5) January 16 154.5 manat ($90.8) Average weekly rate 131.9 manat ($77.5) Average weekly rate 149.1 manat ($87.6)

The price of one ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 4.9045 manats, or 0.1%. The weighted average price of one ounce of platinum increased by 131.3981 manats, or 3.4%, compared to the previous week, to 4,003,585 manats.

Platinum ounce value change January 5 3,731 manat ($2,194) January 12 3,992 manat ($2,347) January 6 3,964 manat ($2,331) January 13 3,954 manat ($2,325) January 7 3,972 manat ($2,336) January 14 4,140 manat ($2,434) January 8 3,867 manat ($2,274) January 15 3,933 manat ($2,313) January 9 3,824 ($2,249) January 16 3,997 manat ($2,350) Average weekly rate 3,872 manat ($2,277) Average weekly rate 4,003 manat ($2,354)

During the week, the price of one ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 189,074 manats, or 5.9%. The weighted average price of one ounce of palladium increased by 138.3647 manats, or 4.7%, compared to the previous week, to 3,109.1844 manats.

Palladium ounce value change January 5 2,844 manat ($1,672) January 12 3,187 manat ($1,874) January 6 2,969 manat ($1,746) January 13 3,094 manat ($1,819) January 7 3,012 manat ($1,771) January 14 3,240 manat ($1,905) January 8 2,977 manat ($1,750) January 15 3,024 manat ($1,778) January 9 3,049 manat ($1,793) January 16 2,998 manat ($1,763) Average weekly rate 2,970 manat ($1,746) Average weekly rate 3,109 manat ($1,828)