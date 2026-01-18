Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market
Gold ounce value change
January 5
7,488 manat ($4,404)
January 12
7,766 manat ($4,567)
January 6
7,594 manat ($4,466)
January 13
7,815 manat ($4,596)
January 7
7,589 manat ($4,463)
January 14
7,871 manat ($4,629)
January 8
7,532 manat ($4,429)
January 15
7,805 manat ($4,590)
January 9
7,588 manat ($4,462)
January 16
7,822 manat ($4,600)
Average weekly rate
7,558 manat ($4,445)
Average weekly rate
7,816 manat ($4,596)
This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 12.6271 manats or 8.9%. The weighted average price of an ounce of silver was 149.13732 manats, which is 17.2058 manats or 13% more than the previous week.
January 5
128.3 manat ($75.4)
January 12
141.8 manat ($83.4)
January 6
133.7 manat ($78.6)
January 13
145.7 manat ($85.6)
January 7
135.3 manat ($79.5)
January 14
154.3 manat ($90.7)
January 8
131.9 manat ($77.5)
January 15
149.2 manat ($87.7)
January 9
130.2 manat ($76.5)
January 16
154.5 manat ($90.8)
Average weekly rate
131.9 manat ($77.5)
Average weekly rate
149.1 manat ($87.6)
The price of one ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 4.9045 manats, or 0.1%. The weighted average price of one ounce of platinum increased by 131.3981 manats, or 3.4%, compared to the previous week, to 4,003,585 manats.
Platinum ounce value change
January 5
3,731 manat ($2,194)
January 12
3,992 manat ($2,347)
January 6
3,964 manat ($2,331)
January 13
3,954 manat ($2,325)
January 7
3,972 manat ($2,336)
January 14
4,140 manat ($2,434)
January 8
3,867 manat ($2,274)
January 15
3,933 manat ($2,313)
January 9
3,824 ($2,249)
January 16
3,997 manat ($2,350)
Average weekly rate
3,872 manat ($2,277)
Average weekly rate
4,003 manat ($2,354)
During the week, the price of one ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 189,074 manats, or 5.9%. The weighted average price of one ounce of palladium increased by 138.3647 manats, or 4.7%, compared to the previous week, to 3,109.1844 manats.
Palladium ounce value change
January 5
2,844 manat ($1,672)
January 12
3,187 manat ($1,874)
January 6
2,969 manat ($1,746)
January 13
3,094 manat ($1,819)
January 7
3,012 manat ($1,771)
January 14
3,240 manat ($1,905)
January 8
2,977 manat ($1,750)
January 15
3,024 manat ($1,778)
January 9
3,049 manat ($1,793)
January 16
2,998 manat ($1,763)
Average weekly rate
2,970 manat ($1,746)
Average weekly rate
3,109 manat ($1,828)
Legal Disclaimer:
